Singer Renee Rapp postpones third US concert amid ongoing illness: 'Still don’t have a voice'

Los Angeles, Oct 29 (PTI) American actor-singer Renee Rapp has postponed another show from her "Bite Me" tour as she continues to recover from an illness that has affected her voice.

Rapp, known for her role in "Mean Girls" film version and "The Sex Lives of College Girls", shared a statement on her Instagram Stories, saying that her concert in Charlotte, North Carolina, originally scheduled as part of the ongoing tour, will now take place on November 7.

"Charlotte, as of right now I still don't have a voice. I'm recovering slowly but still not in a place where I am able to perform safely tomorrow night at my hometown show- I am sorry and heartbroken that I have to postpone," the 25-year-old wrote.

Rapp assured fans that all original tickets would remain valid for the new date.

"I know the time, effort and preparation attending a show takes. I promise you it doesn’t go unnoticed or unseen. I’m taking this time to recover and then next week for these rescheduled shows I will give you the best version of me — the best version of this show that I love so much. The show you deserve to see,” she added.

The singer-songwriter had earlier rescheduled her Atlanta and Tampa shows, originally planned for November 4 and 5, citing health concerns.

"I’ve been pushing through an illness but my body has finally given out. My doctors have told me that it isn't safe to perform due to the need for vocal rest and physical recovery," she said.

Following the rescheduled North Carolina show, Rapp will continue her tour internationally, starting with a performance in Melbourne, Australia, on January 31, before heading to Europe for concerts in France, Germany and England. PTI SMR RB