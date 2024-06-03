Singer Sonu Nigam awarded Honorary Fellowship in UK

London, Jun 3 (PTI) Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, who was in the UK for a concert series, has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship by a leading Indian diaspora students’ organisation for his worldwide impact in the field of music.

The National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK conferred Nigam with the Fellowship during his packed performance at Wembley Arena in London last weekend. It was presented on stage by veteran British Indian Labour MP Virendra Sharma and Professor Rachel Dwyer, Emeritus Professor of Indian Culture at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS).

“You once mentioned that music is not just your profession but your reason for being. It is this passion, coupled with your commitment to give back to the community that resonates deeply with what we stand for at NISAU,” said NISAU UK Chair Sanam Arora in her speech at the ceremony.

“We strive to empower, to lead, and to inspire, principles you embody through your actions every day. You are not just a musical icon, but a bridge uniting hearts, minds and nations through music; and fostering community through your philanthropic efforts be it your fight for performers’ rights or your championship of gender equality for instance through launching the world’s first transgender band,” she said.

The Honorary Fellowship, previously conferred upon actor Shabana Azmi, writer Javed Akhtar and spiritualist Sri Sri Ravi Shankar among others, acknowledges individuals who significantly impact Indian cultural exchange, education, and social improvement on a world stage.

“I am very touched to hear and read such kind words for me. Thank you NISAU for your love and this honour. I consider this as another precious gift from my Almighty,” said Nigam on receiving the honour.

The 50-year-old multi-platinum selling Bollywood playback singer and Padma Shri concluded a UK-wide tour performing in London, Leeds, Glasgow, and Birmingham as part of a concert series celebrating 30 years of his chart-topping cinematic numbers including ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Shukran Allah’ and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. PTI AK SCY SCY