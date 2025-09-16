Singers Prateek Kuhad, Jonita Gandhi to headline Nykaaland’s debut in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Singer Prateek Kuhad and Jonita Gandhi are set to headline Nykaaland in Delhi-NCR after two editions in Mumbai.

Co-produced by Nykaa and BookMyShow, the three-day festival at NSIC grounds, Okhla, Delhi NCR will bring the best of global beauty and viral breakout beauty brands, according to a press release.

The event, which will be held from November 7 to 9, will feature Kuhad, known for his songs "Cold/Mess" and "Kasoor" and Bollywood singer Gandhi alongside Panjabi MC, known for "Mundiyan ToBach Ke Rahi".

It will also have sessions influenced by beauty gurus like Namrata Soni, Daniel Bauer, Mehak Oberoi and Meera Sakhrani.

"We are proud to bring Nykaaland to Delhi-NCR in response to the overwhelming demand from the capital’s passionate beauty community. Having inspired a transformative movement in Mumbai, our entry into Delhi marks a significant milestone in our journey.

"It reflects our vision to take experiential beauty beyond commerce and into the community, making it an ideal setting for immersive masterclasses, exclusive product launches, and meaningful brand-to-consumer interactions," said Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nykaa Beauty.

Owen Roncon, Chief of Business – Branded IPs, BookMyShow, said with Nykaaland, they set out to build an experiential platform that goes far beyond beauty, curating a cultural playground where artistry, music and community come alive.

"After two blockbuster editions in Mumbai, the move to Delhi-NCR was a natural progression. The capital is not only a dynamic hub for fashion and beauty but also a melting pot of diverse voices and discerning audiences who shape trends for the country.

"Expanding Nykaaland here allows us to create a truly national stage for beauty experiences at scale, while deepening our connect with audiences who are eager for immersive, world-class showcases. This is the next step in our vision to build Nykaaland into a defining movement in the global live entertainment and beauty landscape," he added.

