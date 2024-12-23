'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' co-stars support Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni allegations

Los Angeles, Dec 23 (PTI) America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel, who shared screen space with Blake Lively in the "Sister of the Traveling Pants" films, have come forward in support of the actor after she accused her "It Ends With Us" director and co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign to tarnish her image.

The trio's response to the controversy comes after author Colleen Hoover, on whose book "It Ends With Us" is based, also expressed solidarity with Lively.

In a joint statement shared on Instagram, Ferrera, Tamblyn and Bledel said: "As Blake's friends and sisters for over 20 years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation.

"Throughout the filming of 'It Ends with Us,' we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice. Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors' stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding." The trio further said they were "struck by the reality" that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated, and resourced as Lively, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment.

"We are inspired by our sister's courage to stand up for herself and others. For anyone seeking more information or engaging in this important conversation online, please read the full legal complaint in the investigative reporting by Megan Twohey, Mike McIntire, and Julie Tate for the New York Times," they said.

Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman has denied all the claims, calling them "false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt." "It Ends With Us" was produced by Columbia Pictures and Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios.

Based on Hoover's bestselling novel of the same name, "It Ends With Us" tells the story of an abusive relationship involving Baldoni's character, Ryle Kincaid, and Lily Bloom, played by Lively. The movie, released on August 9 in US theatres, was a box office success despite receiving criticism for how it was marketed given the subject matter.

In the aftermath of Lively's allegations, Baldoni was dropped by his agency WME, which also represents Lively.

Ferrera, Tamblyn and Bledel starred alongside Lively in "Sister of the Traveling Pants". Directed by Ken Kwapis, the film was released in 2005.

Comic-actor Amy Schumer also came forward to extend their support to Lively.

Schumer wrote on her Instagram story, "I believe Blake." Author Hoover was the first one from the film's team to express solidarity with the actor.

The caption read: "@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt." PTI ATR RDS RDS