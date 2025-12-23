Sivakarthikeyan-starrer 'Parasakthi' to release in January 2026

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) "Parasakthi", an upcoming Tamil film featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan, is set to release in theatres on January 10, 2026.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film was previously slated to release on January 14.

Production banner Dawn Pictures shared the news with a post on their Instagram handle on Monday.

"The release of 'Parasakthi' has been preponed to January 10, 2026. This decision has been taken after extensive discussions and repeated requests from exhibitors and distributors, who have expressed strong confidence in the film's theatrical potential during this period.

"'Parasakthi' will now release in theatres worldwide on January 10, 2026. Dawn Pictures," read the note.

Also featuring Atharvaa and Sreeleela, the film is described as a political historical drama and is set in 1960's.

It has music composed by G V Prakash Kumar, cinematography handled by Ravi K Chandran and editing by Sathish Suriya.