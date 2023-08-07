Sivakarthikeyan's Tamil film 'Maaveeran' to start streaming on Prime Video from Aug 11

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) "Maaveeran", an action-fantasy drama starring Sivakarthikeyan, will start streaming on Prime Video from August 11.

Advertisment

Directed by Madonne Ashwin and produced by Arun Viswa, "Maaveeran" features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role and a special voice-over by Vijay Sethupathi According to a press note issued by the streaming platform, Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide will be able to stream the Tamil film with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Sivakarthikeyan said "Maaveeran" is a perfect blend of fantasy, humor, drama and satire.

"Ashwin built this truly engrossing real-world and masterfully weaved in an element of fantasy, that made it so enjoyable not only for the audience, but also, all of us working in it. "Receiving so much love and adulation from everyone who has watched the film in cinemas, I can’t wait for the rest, all over the world to watch Maaveeran when it streams exclusively on Prime Video," the Tamil star said in a statement.

Ashwin said the team is thrilled about the digital premiere of the movie on Prime Video.

"'Maaveeran' is the result of countless hours of research, preparations and immense amount of hard work. With a riveting core idea, the film explores the internal conflict our protagonist, Sathya experiences, even if it causes inconvenience to himself or his family. And his transformation after certain incidents is a revolutionary journey of self-discovery, courage, an eventual realisation that there’s a hero in each one of us, who has the capacity to help and do right by people," he added. PTI SHD SHD