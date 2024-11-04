Six films selected for Work-in-Progress Lab at Film Bazaar 2024

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) on Monday announced that it has chosen "six exceptional fiction films" for the Work-in-Progress Lab at Film Bazaar 2024, its co-production market event held on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Out of the six, five movies are debut features from young and emerging filmmakers, according to a press release.

The films are: "Shape of Momos" by Tribeny Rai (Nepali), "Gaangshalik" ("Gaangshalik – River Bird") by Shakteedhar Bir (Bengali), "Yerra Mandaram" ("The Red Hibiscus") by Mohan Kumar Valasala (Telugu), "Kaatti Ri Raatti" ("Hunters Moon") by Ridham Janve (Gaddi, Nepali), "Umal" by Siddharth Badi (Marathi), and "The Good The Bad The Hungry" by Vivek Kumar (Hindi).

IFFI, set to be held in Goa, is making a significant statement by centering its focus on young filmmakers, highlighting their innovative storytelling and fresh visions, the release said.

"The festival's commitment is evident in the major portion of works in progress (WIP) projects being led by debut filmmakers, underscoring the recognition and support for new talent in the industry.

"This initiative not only fosters creativity but also invites audiences to engage with stories that resonate on multiple levels, reflecting the complexities of contemporary life through the eyes of a new generation of artists. It's an exciting time for cinema, and Film Bazaar is at the forefront of celebrating these emerging voices," it added.

The Work-in-Progress Lab, which was launched in 2018, is dedicated to fiction features aimed at theatrical release.

"Directors and editors of the selected films will have the unique opportunity to showcase their rough cuts to a panel of esteemed mentors, receiving invaluable one-on-one feedback. Nationally and internationally recognized editors will guide the selected filmmakers through editing sessions, enhancing their craft and refining their vision." Film Bazaar will be held between November 20 and November 24, whereas IFFI will run through November 20-28. PTI RDS RDS RDS