Skrillex and Peggy Gou added to Sunburn Goa 2024's edition

New Delhi: Grammy Award-winning EDM artist Skrillex and South Korean DJ Peggy Gou have joined the list of headliners for the 2024 edition of Sunburn Goa, billed as Asia's biggest electronic dance music (EDM) festival.

They will join previously announced artists Alesso, KSHMR and ARGY at the gala, set to be held in Goa between December 28 and December 30.

Skrillex, a key figure in the dubstep movement, has hits including "Bangarang" and "Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites" to his credit along with collaborations with global stars like Justin Bieber and Diplo.

The gala marks the return of the artiste, whose real name is Sonny John Moore, to India following his Asia tour back in 2015.

Peggy Gou, whose distinct blend of house and techno has earned her a cult following worldwide, is known for her Korean-inspired tracks such as "Starry Night", "I Go" and the viral "(It Goes Like) Nanana".

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn Festival, said the team is "absolutely thrilled" to bring Skrillex and Peggy Gou to Sunburn Goa 2024.

"These are artists who have consistently pushed the boundaries of electronic music and their addition to Alesso, KSHMR and ARGY who we announced recently, will deliver a truly next-level experience for our fans.

"This year's lineup reflects the global diversity and electrifying energy that Sunburn is known for and we can't wait for the world to witness these extraordinary performances," Singh said in a statement.

Tickets for the festival are exclusively on BookMyShow.