Slogans seeking ban on Marathi film `Khalid ka Shivaji' shouted at awards function

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Two men shouted slogans demanding a ban on Marathi film "Khalid Ka Shivaji" at the Maharashtra State Film Awards function in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here on Tuesday evening.

As Fadnavis rose to speak, the two protesters stood up in the auditorium, holding placards and shouting that `distortion of history be stopped.' "Khalid Ka Shivaji" is slated for release on August 8.

"You have put forth your point of view, and now stop. Don't spoil the function," Fadnavis said to them.

Police personnel present at the function took away the two protesters. PTI MR KRK