Smashed my tailbone on 'Border 2': Varun Dhawan

Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) Actor Varun Dhwan on Thursday shared a behind the scenes video from the shooting of "Border 2", which resulted in the actor sustaining a hairline fracture on his tailbone.

"Border 2", also starring Sunny Deol, Mona Singh, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, has minted more than Rs 200 crore at the box office since its release on January 23.

Dhawan, who plays the role of Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, thanked the film's team for helping him get through the day's shooting despite his injury.

"The worst injury i ever got on border 2. I smashed my tail bone into a rock when i tried avoid banging into the camera . It was the worst pain i ever felt. O sustained a hairline fracture on the tailbone which i feel i am still healing from.Thankful to my team for helping me continue that day i could barely walk but we kept going. Grateful for the journey (sic)," the actor posted on Instagram.

A sequel to the 1997 hit "Border", the new film is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by T-Series and J P Films. y.

Both the films are set around the 1971 India-Pakistan war. PTI BK BK BK