So grateful: Shahid Kapoor thanks Vishal Bhardwaj for role in 'O'Romeo'

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for filmmaker and his frequent collaborator Vishal Bhardwaj on social media and said he is grateful for getting to feature in his latest directorial "O'Romeo", which gave him the character that got etched in his filmography.

Also featuring Triptii Dimri, the film is set to release in theatres on February 13 and stars Kapoor as Haseen Ustara. The film revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Ustaraand his romantic alliance with a woman named Afsha (Dimri).

"Yeh hai from me as an actor for this man @vishalbhardwaj. Thank you for 'O'Romeo' !! Another character for me that's etched in my filmography. So proud so happy and so grateful," Kapoor wrote on his Instagram story on Tuesday as he shared a picture alongside the filmmaker.

The film also marks the fourth collaboration for Kapoor and Bhardwaj after their work on "Kaminey", "Haider", and "Rangoon". "O'Romeo" also features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Vikrant Massey.