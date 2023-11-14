So happy to see all the love for 'Loki 2' across India: Tom Hiddleston

New Delhi: Actor Tom Hiddleston has thanked fans in India for showering love on the second season of "Loki", a character that he has portrayed in differents Marvel movie and now on a show.

The second instalment of Marvel Studios’ "Loki", currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, has done well in India.

In a video message on Instagram, the actor reached out to his fans in India and thanked them. “Namaste to everybody watching in India. I am so, so happy to see all the love for ‘Loki Season 2’ across India – truly some of the greatest fans. Thank you for all the love and support and excitement. I hope you enjoyed watching it as much as I enjoyed making it," he said in the message.

"Loki 2" also features Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson on the cast of the show as they reprise their roles from the first season. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, and Ke Huy Quan also play pivotal roles.