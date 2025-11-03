So much pride you have brought for us all: Bachchan on World Cup win by women's cricket team

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Mega star Amitabh Bachchan on Monday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for winning their maiden ICC World Cup and said they had brought pride to everyone.

In a post on X, Bachchan celebrated India's spectacular victory against South Africa.

India Women Cricket .. WORLD CHAMPIONS !! So much pride you have brought for us all .. CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS !!!!," Bachchan posted.

The Indian women's cricket team won its historic first-ever World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. PTI BK BK BK