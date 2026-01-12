Sobhita Dhulipala-starrer 'Cheekatilo' to release on Prime Video in January

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Prime Video is set to release Telugu thriller "Cheekatilo", headlined by Sobhita Dhulipala, on January 23.

Directed by Sharan Kopishetty and produced by D Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd, the film is set against a dynamic and fast-growing Hyderabad.

It follows Sandhya, a true crime podcaster portrayed by Dhulipala, as she uses her podcast to uncover the two-decade-old secrets of a long-dormant serial killer, according to a press release.

The film also features Viswadev Rachakonda alongside Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, and Vadlamani Srinivas in pivotal roles.

"Playing a character rooted in the by-lanes of Hyderabad and other Telugu localities and coming from a cultural background as my real self, the integration between the character and my own expression was seamless and utterly enjoyable. Grateful for this wonderful experience and our exceptional cast and crew - everyone brought their heart to the set every single day," Dhulipala said in a statement.

"Being part of a Prime Original project is special in many ways. From 'Made in Heaven' to now 'Cheekatilo', it has been an intentional and inspiring journey— our shared growth, commitment towards entertaining storytelling as well as the keenness to push the envelope each time is a rare joy. Looking forward for the audiences to see a different side of me as Sandhya when the movie premieres exclusively on Prime Video on January 23," she added.

Kopishetty said directing the film has been a deeply rewarding journey. "One that pushed me to explore the darker, more human layers beneath a seemingly straightforward crime story. At its heart, this movie is more than a crime suspense—it is a reflection on resilience, the fight against silence and power, and the courage it takes to bring justice to the front. With the trailer now out, audiences can glimpse the tense, suspenseful world we have created."