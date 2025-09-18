Social media influencer held for motorbike stunt in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested a social media influencer for performing a stunt on a motorbike in Mumbai's Andheri area, an official said.

The influencer, identified as Ansh Vikas Chopra, was later released, the official from Versova police station said.

Chopra has posted multiple reels on Instagram in which he is seen performing stunts on a motorbike.

Last week, he made another video of riding the motorbike without a helmet on a road in the Lokhandwala area of Andheri and posted it on Instagram, which later went viral.

Later, local resident Sanjay Waghmare approached the Versova police and showed them the reel, in which he is seen riding the two-wheeler recklessly and in a manner that would allegedly endanger his and others' lives.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Chopra under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He was arrested and later released after being served a notice, the official added. PTI ZA GK