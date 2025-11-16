Sofia Coppola and Kirsten Dunst want to reunite for a new film

Los Angeles, Nov 16 (PTI) Filmmaker Sofia Coppola and actor Kirsten Dunst, who have collaborated for the first time in "The Virgin Suicides" and went on to work in "Marie Antoinette" and "The Beguiled", are open to reunite for a new film.

The "Priscilla" director said she has been in talks with the actor to work together again. Coppola added she has many ideas for the projects.

"I have so many-original ideas, adaptations. I’m kind of all over the place... Kirsten and I were talking about doing something, but I just kind of put everything on pause. I really want to do something with Kirsten, and there was one thing we were thinking of and figuring out. I would love to get back to making a film again," the Oscar-winning writer and director said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"The Virgin Suicides" released in 1999 and was adapted from Jeffrey Eugenides' acclaimed novel with the same title.

The duo later collaborated on "Marie Antoinette" in 2006 and "The Bling Ring", which released in 2013. Their latest collaboration has been "The Beguiled". The film released in 2017 and also featured Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning in lead roles.

In an earlier interview with the entertainment news outlet Deadline, Dunst recalled working with Coppola on her directorial debut.

"I really think working with Sofia at such a young age, at 16, gave me the feeling that I was beautiful. I looked up to her so much," she said. PTI SMR ATR SMR ATR ATR