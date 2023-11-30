Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' to release in Indian theatres on December 15

Mumbai: Global film distributor MUBI and multiplex chain PVR INOX Pictures on Thursday announced that Sofia Coppola’s new film “Priscilla” will be released in theatres on December 15.

Also written and produced by Coppola, the upcoming biographical drama follows the life of actor-entrepreneur Priscilla Presley (Cailee Spaeny) and her relationship with singer Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi).

Last month, PVR INOX Pictures and MUBI had announced a partnership for the film's release in India. As per the pact, the movie will be screened in theatres, followed by its streaming premiere on MUBI at a later date.

“Priscilla” is based on the 1985 memoir “Elvis and Me” by Priscilla Presley, who also serves as an executive producer on the film, and Sandra Harmon.

“When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend.

“Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame,” read the synopsis of the movie.

Also starring Dagmara Dominczyk, the movie received its world premiere in ‘Competition’ segment at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, where it received a seven-minute standing ovation.

At the festival, Spaeny also won the Volpi Cup for best actress.

“Priscilla” served as the closing film at the 2023 edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

The film is produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle Company, Coppola for American Zoetrope, and Youree Henley.