Sohum Shah announces next feature 'Crazxy', film to release in March 2025

New Delhi: Actor-producer Sohum Shah on Saturday announced that his upcoming film "Crazxy" will be released in theatres across the country on March 7, 2025.

Shah, best known for starring in films "Talvar" and "Ship of Theseus" as well as series "Maharani" and "Dahaad", shared the news on social media while celebrating the sixth anniversary of his 2018 hit "Tumbbad".

"Doston, aaj 'Tumbbad' ko release hue 6 saal hogaye hai… aapne itna pyaar diya ki film re-release bhi hogayi aur humaara #Tumbbad ka circle complete hua...

"And, after 6 years, we are presenting to you the motion poster of our new film, #CRAZXY. In cinemas 7 March, 2025. GET READY FOR A #CRAZXY RIDE! (sic)," the actor posted on Instagram.

"Crazxy" is written and directed by Girish Kohli, best known for his work on thrillers such as "Mom" (2017) and "HIT: The First Case" (2022).

Shah has also produced the movie in collaboration with Adesh Prasad and Ankit Jain. The film will feature music by acclaimed director-composer Vishal Bhardwaj, with lyrics by veteran writer Gulzar.

Shah recently re-released Tumbbad in theatres due to popular demand from the movie's fanbase.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the film has so far earned over Rs 32 crore at the domestic box office, nearly three times the amount it made upon its initial release in 2018.