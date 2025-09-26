Sohum Shah teams up with Pen Studios for 'Tumbbad 2'

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Actor Sohum Shah is set to collaborate with Pen Studios banner for his upcoming and much-awaited film "Tumbbad 2", a sequel to the 2018 critically acclaimed movie with the same title.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi, "Tumbbad" featured Shah in the role of Vinayak Rao.

The film's performance was average at the box office during its initial release. But the film garnered a positive response following its re-release in 2024, after which the makers announced the sequel.

Shah said he has been working on the script of the film for over six years. "We’ve been working on this script for the past six years, and finally, last year, the writing was completed and pre-production began. Now, with the collaboration with Pen Studios, our process has become even stronger, because the appreciation, respect, and love they showed towards Tumbbad made me realize the film had truly received its due," he said in a statement.

Dr Jayantilal Gada, founder and chairman of Pen Studios, called "Tumbbad" a masterpiece.

"'Tumbbad' was nothing short of a masterpiece, a truly exceptional cinematic journey that left a lasting impact. As we embark on the next chapter with Sohum Shah for 'Tumbbad 2', we are confident that the magic will once again captivate audiences. At Pen Studios, we are thrilled to continue this exciting journey with Sohum Shah Films and bring this incredible story to the big screen, elevating it to even greater heights," he said.