Sohum Shah's 'Crazxy' to now release in theatres on February 28

New Delhi: Actor Sohum Shah has announced that his next feature film "Crazxy" will hit the theatres on February 28.

Written and directed by Girish Kohli, best known for his work on thrillers such as "Mom" (2017) and "HIT: The First Case" (2022), the film was previously slated to release on March 7.

Shah, best known for starring in films 'Talvar' and 'Ship of Theseus' as well as series 'Maharani' and 'Dahaad', shared the news of the film's new release date on social media on Friday evening.

"#CRAZXY - IN CINEMAS 28th FEBRUARY, 2025," the 41-year-old actor posted on Instagram.

Shah has also produced the movie in collaboration with Adesh Prasad and Ankit Jain. The film will feature music by acclaimed director-composer Vishal Bhardwaj, with lyrics by veteran writer Gulzar.

Shah recently re-released "Tumbbad" in theatres due to popular demand from the movie's fanbase. He recently announced a sequel to the period thriller film.