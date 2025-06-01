Some of my favourite movies are musicals now: Wes Anderson

Los Angeles: Acclaimed filmmaker Wes Anderson says some of his favourite movies are musicals, and the credit goes to his eight-year-old daughter, Freya.

Known for projects such as "The Royal Tenenbaums", "The Darjeeling Limited" and "Fantastic Mr. Fox", Anderson said he began to watch films he would never think of, in search of the ones that his daughter prefers.

"Your entire life is different once you have a child. You’re watching with different eyes with a kid," he told entertainment news outlet IndieWire.

"I started trying to find movies that she would like. She likes old movies, she’ll watch a black and white movie, she’ll watch all varieties of things, but she doesn’t like ’em all. With her, I’ve seen a lot of musicals that I had never (seen,” he said.

"I never got that into musicals, and now some of my favorite movies are musicals, ‘Meet Me in St. Louis’ for instance, I didn’t know this movie, maybe I’d seen it on TV when I was 12 years old or something. It was not a movie I focused on, or ‘The Pajama Game’ for instance, ‘The King and I,’ there’s a whole range of musicals that I got into because of her, because she likes them and we’ve watched them again and again, and some of these are masterpieces," the 56-year-old filmmaker added.

Anderson's next work is "The Phoenician Scheme", which is slated to hit the big screen in India on June 6.

Starring Benicio del Toro, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Mia Threapleton, Tom Hanks, Riz Ahmed, Michael Cera, Benedict Cumberbatch and Bryan Cranston, the film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival as part of the main competition.