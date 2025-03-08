Sonakshi Sinha joins Sudheer Babu in 'Jatadhara'

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) "Heeramandi" star Sonakshi Sinha is set to make her Telugu debut with the upcoming supernatural thriller "Jatadhara", headlined by Sudheer Babu.

The film is directed by Venkat Kalyan, best known for "Cheddi Gang Tamasha" (2023).

Production banner Zee Studios shared the news of Sinha boarding the cast on Saturday on the occasion of International Women's Day. It shared a post on its Instagram handle featuring film's poster with the actor.

"This Women’s day a beacon of strength and power rises in #Jatadhara! Welcome aboard @aslisona," read the caption.

Sinha's latest appearance was in "Kakuda" alongside Riteish Deshmukh. The film is streaming on ZEE5. PTI ATR ATR ATR