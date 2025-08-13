How soulless we have become as society: Sonakshi on SC's order on relocation of stray dogs

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has criticised the Supreme Court directive on relocation of street dogs from the Delhi NCR region, calling it a disappointment.

The 38-year-old also shared a note on Instagram with a caption that read: "Day by day we expose how soul-less we have become as a society. Every day is a disappointment."

The note that she shared read, "Street dogs are not a problem. They are victims. Victims of fear, hunger, disease, neglect, cruelty, and abandonment. They live without shelter, without vaccination, without sterilisation, left behind to give birth on the streets, only to watch their puppies suffer the same fate."

"Sending them to overcrowded shelters where they will lose their freedom and identity. This is not animal welfare. Spaying and vaccinating street dogs is the real, humane solution," the note read.

Many celebrities have criticised the directive, including Vir Das, Jahnvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Varun Grover. John Abraham also wrote a letter addressing the Supreme Court and the Delhi Government.

In their judgement, A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan noted that there was an "extremely grim" situation due to stray dog bites resulting in rabies, particularly among children.

The court has directed Delhi authorities to start creating shelters for around 5,000 canines within six to eight weeks.