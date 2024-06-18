Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer 'Kakuda' to release on ZEE5

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) "Kakuda", featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Ritiesh Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem, will have a direct-to-digital premiere on ZEE5, the platform announced on Tuesday.

The movie is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, whose horror comedy "Munjya" is running successfully in theatres.

Also a horror comedy, "Kakuda" is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP.

"While Ratodi seems like any other village, it isn’t because of the curse inflicted upon it for years. Every house in the district has two similar looking doors, one that is normal size and one which is smaller than the other.

"The film revolves around a peculiar ritual that demands the opening of the smaller door of each house every Tuesday at 7:15PM sharp. Failure to comply with this rule invites the wrath of Kakuda, who punishes the man of the house. But who is Kakuda…Why does he punish the men in the village? How will the villagers get rid of the curse? Beware! Ab Mard Khatre Me Hai!" according to the official synopsis.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India, said ZEE5 is venturing into the realm of horror-comedy with its original film "Kakuda".

"We are elated to have phenomenal talents like Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib Saleem leading this film. Known for their impeccable comic timing, this stellar ensemble and the thrilling narrative of 'Kakuda' will bring the genre to life.

"We hope that this movie will be appreciated and enjoyed by audiences across the country, further establishing ZEE5 as the ultimate destination for cutting-edge entertainment," Kalra said in a statement.

Screwvala described the upcoming Hindi film as a "unique horror comedy".

"We are confident that 'Kakuda' will resonate with Indian audiences, given the exciting genre and our partnership with ZEE5 ensures that this story reaches millions of viewers, from the comfort of their homes," he said.

"As a filmmaker and a fan of the horror-comedy genre, I find it incredibly fascinating to explore the delicate balance between fear and laughter. It's a challenging task to make viewers simultaneously scared and amused, but with 'Kakuda,' I am confident that we have hit the right chord yet again," added Sarpotdar.

The streamer will announce the premiere date of the film soon. PTI RDS RDS RDS