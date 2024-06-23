Sonakshi, Zaheer wed at private ceremony: Love has guided us through challenges and triumphs

Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) "We are now man and wife," longtime actor couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal said on Sunday after their low-key ceremony in the presence of family and close friends.

Sonakshi, 37, and Zaheer, 35, wed in a civil marriage at the "Heeramandi" star's sea-facing Bandra West apartment with the blessings of their families and "both of our gods".

The newlyweds shared their news of their wedding in a joint Instagram post.

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and dedicated to hold on to it.

"Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both of our families and both of our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever," the couple captioned their wedding pictures.

Both the bride and groom twinned in ivory: Sonakshi wore a saree, whereas Zaheer was dressed in a kurta-pyjama.

Sonakshi's "Heeramandi" co-star Aditi Rao Hydari attended the ceremony along with her fiance, actor Siddharth as well as actor-friend Huma Qureshi.

The newlyweds will later host a reception for friends and industry colleagues at a fine-dining restaurant in Worli.

Sweets were distributed to the media stationed outside the reception venue.

"Thank you for showering us with so much love, happiness and kindness on the most important day of our lives! Your support and wishes mean the world to us," read a message from Sonakshi and Zaheer. Though there was no official confirmation from the couple, the rumours of their wedding started doing social media rounds earlier this month.

While Sonakshi was last seen in the Netflix series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar", in which she played the dual role of Rehaana and Fareedan, Zaheer had a special appearance in the action film "Ruslaan".

Sonakshi and Zaheer first collaborated for the music video of the song "Blockbuster", which was released in September 2022. Months later, they co-starred in the comedy drama "Double XL".

The duo didn't publicly confirm their relationship, but were often spotted attending events and social gatherings together. From attending each other's birthday parties, award wins to going scuba diving on holiday, Sonakshi and Zaheer often gave a glimpse into their lives to fans and followers on social media. PTI COR RDS BK RDS RDS