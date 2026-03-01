Sonal Chauhan appeals to PM Narendra Modi after getting stranded in Dubai

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Actor Sonal Chauhan, known for films such as "Jannat" and "3G - A Killer Connection", requested government guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her return to India after getting stranded in Dubai amid the indefinite suspension of all flight operations.

The flights in Dubai have been suspended following the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Chauhan shared a note on her Instagram story on Saturday and said there's "no clear way to return to India".

"Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji, I am currently stranded in Dubai due to the ongoing crisis, with flights cancelled and no clear way to return to India," she wrote.

"I respectfully seek the Government’s guidance for a safe journey home. Grateful for any support extended. @MEAIndia @IndiainDubai," she added.

Badminton player PV Sindhu was also left stranded in Dubai while she was en route to All England Open badminton tournament. PTI ATR ATR ATR