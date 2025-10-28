Sonal Chauhan to feature in 'Mirzapur: The Film'

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Actor Sonal Chauhan, known for films such as "Jannat" and "3G - A Killer Connection", has become the latest addition to the star cast of "Mirzapur: The Film".

The film, which will be released in 2026, is the cinematic extension of the “Mirzapur” series and will delve deeper into the characters. The project is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment.

The actor shared the news with a post on her Instagram handle on Monday. It comprised a welcome letter from Excel Entertainment.

It read, "Dear Sonal, We are excited to have you on the team for 'Mirzapur'. Can't wait to see the magic you bring to the screen! Best Wishes, Ritesh and Farhan, Excel Entertainment." Chauhan said she is glad to be on board. "Still sinking in... So glad to be a part of a journey so incredible and game-changing. I'm immensely excited to join 'Mirzapur: The Film', and I can't wait for you all to see what we have to unpack on the screen... Thank you @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @gurmmeetsingh @excelmovies for bringing me into the world of 'Mirzapur'. I'm thrilled to be a part of this iconic project." Actors Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi and Divyenndu, who have previously starred in the series, are also set to feature in the film. The first season of the series released in 2018, followed by two more seasons in 2020 and 2024, respectively.

The series has also been renewed for the fourth season by the makers. All the seasons released on Amazon Prime Video. PTI ATR ATR ATR