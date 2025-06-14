Sonam Bajwa calls 'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat' her 'most difficult film'

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa, who recently made her Bollywood debut with "Housefull 5", says "Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat" has been one of the most difficult films for her.

Bajwa co-stars with Harshvardhan Rane in "Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat". The actors wrapped shooting for the film on Thursday, which they announced on social media.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is described as a musical love story. It is written by Mushtaq Shiekh alongside Zaveri.

The 35-year-old actor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle on Friday from the set. She said despite the film being difficult, she had the "most magical experience" working on it.

"Can't believe I am writing that filming of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat' is complete. Despite being one of the most difficult films that I shot till date the experience has been soooo magical," she wrote in the caption.

"Want to thank everyone who has been part of this journey and team 'Deewaniyat'. This was not possible without you all," she added.

"Housefull 5" released on June 6 and is the fifth installment in the "Housefull" franchise. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film also featured Akshay Kumar, Nargis Fakhri, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff.

Bajwa will next appear alongside Tiger Shroff in "Baaghi 4".The film is slated to release in September and is directed by A Harsha. PTI ATR ATR ATR