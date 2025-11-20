New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor announced on Thursday she is expecting her second child with businessman husband Anand Ahuja.

The 40-year-old actor shared the news with a post on her Instagram story. It featured the actor dressed in a magenta co-ord set, holding her baby bump. She completed the look with a matching bag, stockings and sunglasses.

Sharing the picture, Kapoor wrote, "Coming Spring 2026."

Kapoor, known for featuring in films such as "Neerja”, “Raanjhanaa” and “Delhi 6", tied the knot with Ahuja in 2018. They welcomed their first child, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August 2022.

The actor last featured in Shome Makhija's directorial "Blind" (2023). The film also starred Purab Kohli in a pivotal role.