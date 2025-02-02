Sonam Kapoor pays homage to late designer Rohit Bal at fashion show

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Actor Sonam Kapoor, who walked down the runway in couturier Rohit Bal's creations at a fashion show, was moved to tears as she paid tribute to the designer who passed away last year.

According to videos circulating on social media, the actor became emotional as she was presenting one of the designer's ensembles at the Blenders Pride X FDCI Fashion Tour 2025, held in Gurugram on Saturday.

For the event, Kapoor wore a long, flowing white dress which she paired with an ivory floral jacket. She tied her hair in a bun which was bedecked with red roses.

"An honor to walk in tribute to the legendary Rohit Bal at @fdciofficial x @blenderspridefashiontour. His artistry, vision, and legacy have shaped Indian fashion in ways beyond measure.

"Stepping onto the runway in his memory was both emotional and inspiring—celebrating a designer who was, and always will be, an icon. #RohitBal #LegendaryLegacy #FDCIxBlendersPrideFashionTour," she wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday.

One of India's most celebrated fashion designers, Bal died on November 2, 2024 at a South Delhi hospital following a heart attack weeks after showcasing his collection at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 grand finale with actor Ananya Panday as his showstopper. He was 63.