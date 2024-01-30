Song based on Kashmiri poet CL Kachroo's writings released

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) "Charcha Tera", a song based on Kashmiri poet CL Kachroo's nazm, was recently released by his family on YouTube.

Advertisment

The song is sung by Indian-American singer Anuradha Palakurthi and composed by Mumbai-based composer Archana Kamath Hedgekar.

According to Kachroo's daughter and lyricist Sunayana Kachroo, "Charcha Tera" was conceived by her father when he was a young teen in Kashmir but it remained an unfulfilled dream.

After his death on March 27, 2023, the family found solace in his art and decided to honour his legacy.

Advertisment

Palakurthi said Kachroo's writing was so mature that it was hard to believe he wrote it as a teenager.

"When Sunayana approached me about helping her fulfil her dream for her dad, I felt it was meant to be. I had met her father only a few times in my life. He was a warm, funny, thoughtful, and charming man," the singer said in a statement.

"Composing a 'nazm' for the first time, especially one written by the late CL Kachroo uncle, is an experience that transcends words. The song is a delicate tribute to him, capturing the essence of his profound verses," added Hegdekar. PTI RDS RDS BK BK