Songs in films integrated with psyche of Indian audience: singers

Kolkata, Dec 13 (PTI) Songs in films are integrated with the psyche of Indian audience, while such tracks also play an integral part in carrying forward the narrative, which is absent in the movies of the Western countries, according to playback singers and musicians.

There had been cases in which films were mediocre but songs had lifted them, they said while participating in a discussion on film songs held as part of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).

"Songs have been an integral part of Indian films to describe a certain situation. Directors always find reasons and situations to include songs which become hits," India's pop icon Usha Uthup said.

In the West, there is no concept of songs in cinema except in musicals but the situation is different in India, she said while taking part in the discussion.

"Indian psyche is meant for music in movies. There have been times when films were flops but the songs became hits," said the 76-year-old singer.

She cited the examples of 'Rambha Ho Ho' and 'Hari Om Hari', two film numbers sung by her in the early 1980s which were runaway hits. 'Rambha Ho Ho' was a song from 'Armaan' while 'Hari Om Hari' was from 'Pyaara Dushman'.

National award-winning singer Iman Chakraborty said films cannot be imagined without songs, though there are exceptions.

She said, "There had been instances where films were mediocre but the songs had lifted them." Independent filmmaker and music director Indradip Dasgupta said while songs do not have much influence in serious films, the impact of songs in typical commercial movies has been more in India.

"In India, there had been more cases of film-centric songs, which is supported by the prevailing system as certain tracks are also inserted in films which may not have been part of the original scheme of things," he said.

Popular singer Raghab Chatterjee said music and films complement each other in a cinematic work.

"There had been times when lyrics were ordinary but music uplifted or it may be the other way round," he said. PTI SUS NN