Sonu Nigam felicitated with National Lata Mangeshkar award

Indore, Sept 28 (PTI) Renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam was on Sunday honoured with the National Lata Mangeshkar Award in Indore for his outstanding contribution to the field of light music.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav presented the award to Nigam at Mangeshkar's birthplace here on her 96th birth anniversary.

"Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar took Indian music to new heights with her voice. This award, given in her name, is unique. It is a tribute to the contribution of those artists who have left an indelible mark in the field of music," Yadav said.

The state government is honoured to present the award to Nigam, he said.

Responding to the honour, 52-year-old Nigam turned emotional. He said he felt deeply humbled to receive the award on the same stage where he had performed three decades ago during the Lata Mangeshkar Alankaran ceremony.

"Lata ji is not only an inspiration, but also a living tradition of music. I feel blessed to receive this honour. This moment is one of the most special moments of my life," he said.

Nigam sang a few songs on the occasion.

Mangeshkar was born in Indore on September 28, 1929. She passed away in Mumbai on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92.

The National Lata Mangeshkar Award, established in 1984, is an annual award given by the state's Culture Department to encourage artistic excellence in the field of light music.

In the past, personalities like Naushad, Kishore Kumar, and Asha Bhosle have also been honored with this award.

Earlier, the chief minister paid floral tributes at the statue of Mangeshkar and viewed a photo exhibition on her life titled 'Chitra Latika'.

The evening also featured a musical concert by popular playback singer Ankit Tiwari and his troupe, a government statement said.

Ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya and Tulsiram Silawat, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, and legislators attended the event. PTI HWP LAL NSK