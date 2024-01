Sonu Nigam, Malini Awasthi join hands for Ricky Kej's devotional song 'Ram Ke Hriday Mein'

Mumbai: Popular singers Sonu Nigam and Malini Awasthi have teamed up for "Ram Ke Hriday Mein", a devotional song composed by Grammy winner Ricky Kej.

Billed as a "tribute to Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya", the song was released on YouTube days before the consecration ceremony to be held at the Ram temple on Monday.

The 3.54-minute track is the title song of author Amish Tripathi's upcoming documentary "Ram Janmabhoomi: Return of a Splendid Sun".

Kej shared the link of "Ram Ke Hriday Mein" on his official Instagram account on Saturday.

"A tribute to Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya. Sung by @sonunigamofficial @maliniawasthi composed by @rickykej. 'From Ram Janmabhoomi: Return of a Splendid Sun' documentary by @authoramish," the award-winning composer wrote.

Honored & Blessed to have composed this song - to welcome Lord Ram back to #Ayodhya. Please join us in these celebrations - share this song widely :-) Featuring the awesome #SonuNigam & @maliniawasthi. @narendramodi #RamMandirAyodhya #RamMandir https://t.co/pR8Xquj32r — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) January 18, 2024

Tripathi thanked Kej for creating the song for his documentary.

"Ram Ke Hriday Mein | A devotional song to welcome Lord Ram back to #Ayodhya & His birthplace. #SonuNigam, @rickykej, and @maliniawasthi created this magical piece for my upcoming documentary - 'Ram Janmabhoomi: Return of a Splendid Sun'," the author wrote on X.

Awasthi, a noted folk singer, thanked Tripathi for bringing the music community together for "Ram Ke Hriday Mein".

"I am so happy to be part of this beautiful song dedicated to the historic occasion of #RamMandirPranPratishta Beautifully beautifully created by brilliant @rickykej, and sung by one and only #Sonunigam thank you @authoramish for bringing us all together for this gem #RamMandir #Ayodhya," she wrote on the microblogging site.

thank you @authoramish for bringing us all together for this gem #RamMandir… https://t.co/TUqQPiwmwe — मालिनी अवस्थी Malini Awasthi (@maliniawasthi) January 19, 2024

While about 8,000 people are in the long list of invitees for the consecration ceremony, the select list features 506 A-listers, including prominent politicians, leading industrialists, top film stars, sportspersons, diplomats, judges and high priests.

Both Nigam and Awasthi are part of the guest list for the event.