Sonu Nigam pays glowing tributes to Mohammed Rafi on his 101st birth anniversary in Dubai concert

Dubai, Dec 28 (PTI) Acclaimed Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam paid glowing tributes on Saturday to the late Mohammed Rafi, who ruled the Hindi film industry with his mellifluous voice in the second half of the last century.

Nigam started paying his tributes to the legendary singer with the unforgettable Rafi number, "Tum mujhe yun bhula na paaoge", and sang numerous Rafi melodies, including "Ehsan tera hoga mujh par", "Teri aankhon ke siwa duniya main rakha kya hai" and "Jo wada kia woh nibhana padega".

He said he considers Rafi not as a singer but as a "peer". He also got the large audience gathered at the Coca Cola arena here to sing along with him hit numbers of yesteryears, such as "Chaudhvin ka chand ho ya aaftab ho" and the popular qawwali number, "Yeh ishq ishq hai ishq ishq".

The show was organised to commemorate the 101st birth anniversary of Rafi, who was born on December 24, 1924.

Nigam said he never met Rafi Sahab but remembers him always. An AI version of Rafi singing "Har ghadi badal rahi hai roop zindagi" was also played on the screen during the show.