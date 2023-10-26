Sonu Sood finishes filming for movie 'Fateh'

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood on Thursday said he has concluded shooting for the upcoming movie "Fateh".

The action-thriller is directed by Abhinandan Gupta, who earlier worked as an assistant director on films such as "Bajirao Mastani" and "Shamshera". It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

"'Fateh' is just the beginning of a magical journey, and as we wrap up the shoot , we promise this will be your most memorable one," Sood posted on X, alongside pictures from the film's set.

The 50-year-old actor also gave a shout-out to Fernandez, saying the movie will be the best performance of her career.

According to the makers, "Fateh" is inspired by real-life incidents. It will feature high-octane action sequences and Sood in a never-before-seen avatar.

"Fateh" is backed by Zee Studios and Sood's banner Shakti Sagar Productions.