Sonu Sood offers to help Rajpal Yadav after comedian is jailed in cheque-bounce case

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday stepped in to help Rajpal Yadav with a role and a signing amount after the comedian surrendered himself to Tihar jail authorities in connection with cheque-bounce cases.

Sood also urged filmmakers and other industry colleagues to come forward and help the comedian in the time of crisis.

Yadav, an NSD graduate who is known for his roles in movies such as "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi", "Waqt", "Phir Hera Pheri", "Partner", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", "Hungama" and "Chup Chup Ke", was sent to Tihar jail after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking more time to repay outstanding amount in a cheque-bounce case. The actor has to pay nearly Rs 9 crore.

In 2010, Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his directorial debut film "Ata Pata Laapata", but the film flopped at the box office. Before his surrender, Yadav told the Bollywood Hungama that he did not have money or any other means to pay the outstanding amount. When asked whether he had sought help from his colleagues, the actor said, "Everyone is on their own" in the industry.

Sood, in a post on X, requested colleagues to help Yadav by paying him signing amount for future works. "Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us... Producers, directors, colleagues to stand together," he wrote in the post.

The actor said the industry should "remind him he’s not alone".

"A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase... This is how we show we are more than just an industry," he added.

The fans supported the step by Sood in the comments section.

"At least, someone is speaking for their colleagues. Small steps amplify to something bigger," one user wrote.

"After Johnny Lever, the one comedian who truly made us laugh from the heart is Rajpal Yadav. He gave us joy in our tough times and now in his difficult phase, your support can help him stand strong again. Thank you for standing with Rajpal Yadav and for your kind contribution," wrote another.

The Delhi High Court, in its judgement, had noted that Yadav was required to make payments of Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases against him and directed that the amount already deposited with the registrar general of the high court be released in favour of the complainant. PTI ATR BK BK