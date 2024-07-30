Sonu Sood's 'Fateh' books January 10 release date

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Sonu Sood's upcoming movie "Fateh" will be released in theatres on January 10, 2025, the actor announced on Tuesday.
Sood shared the update on the occasion of his 51st birthday.
The action thriller marks the directorial debut of Sood, known for his acting performances in films such as "Dabangg", "Jodhaa Akbar", "R... Rajkumar", and "Dookudu".
In his Instagram post, Sood shared new posters of "Fateh" with the caption: "10th January. #Fateh Be ready for the Nation’s best action film." The upcoming movie also features Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez.
According to the makers, "Fateh" is inspired by real-life instances of cybercrime. It will feature high-octane action sequences with Sood in a never-before-seen avatar.
"Fateh" is produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios.