Sony LIV announces new seasons of 'Scam', 'Gullak', Raveena Tandon to headline 'Dynasty'

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Streaming service Sony LIV on Wednesday unveiled its 2025 lineup which consists of 22 original shows, three unscripted programmes and six sports events. The lineup includes return of beloved shows like "Scam" and "Maharani" and new originals like "Dynasty" and "Civil Lines".

The acclaimed "Scam" series by Hansal Mehta returns with "Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga". Huma Qureshi-starrer "Maharani" returns for a fourth season and the biographical drama "Freedom at Midnight" is coming up with its second season.

The Mishra family is also set to return with "Gullak 5" along with Raveena Tandon-headlined political drama "Dynasty".

Director Nipun Dharmadhikari's modern day love story "Civil Lines", starring Varun Sharma, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Anurag Kashyap will also be available on the platform.

"Jazz City", a Bengali period drama set around a jazz club during the 1970–71 Liberation War, starring Arifin Shuvoo and Sauraseni Maitra and the returning Marathi series "Manvat Murders 2" are also part of the upcoming shows.

Tamil projects like "Free Love" directed by Abbas Ahmed, Sathyaraj starrer "Theevinai Pottru" and Prabhu Deva's OTT debut "Sethurajan IPS" stand out. Nazariya starrer "The Madras Mystery – Fall of a Superstar" will also be debuting on the streamer.

Malayalam originals include "Blindfold, Undertrial" starring Arjun Radhakrishnan, Manu Asokan-directed "Eyes" and "Unfair" which stars Gayathrie Shankar.

Telugu thriller series "Brinda" returns for a second season, while "Black and White", starring Jagapathi Babu and Aamani, will premiere.

Sony LIV will also be streaming newer seasons of popular unscripted shows such as "Shark Tank 4", "Million Dollar Listing India 2" and the famous culinary series "MasterChef India".

Sports events that the platform will include are the Australian Open, UFC, England tour of New Zealand and India tour of New Zealand.