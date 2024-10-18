Sony LIV sets Indian adaptation of 'Million Dollar Listing' for October 25 debut

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) Streamer Sony LIV on Friday announced that the Indian adaptation of the two-time Emmy Award-nominee series, "Million Dollar Listing", will premiere on its platform on October 25.

The new show, produced by Banijay Asia, will shine a spotlight on India's most desirable homes and provide an inside look at the creation and acquisition of the country's dream properties, the streamer said in a statement.

The first city to get highlighted in the India edition is New Delhi.

"Million Dollar Listing: India" will showcase six charismatic realtors -- Ankush Sayal, Hem Batra, Navdeep Khanuja, Karuna Gidwani, Deepti Mallik and Prajesh Bhatia -- as they navigate the vibrant real estate scene and strike million-dollar deals along the way.

Produced by EndemolShine India, "Million Dollar Listing: India" marks the second international version of the format and joins the ranks of successful editions of cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Miami, San Francisco, and Dubai.

In each of its editions, the series follows the lives of cities’ best and most aggressive real estate professionals as they navigate the high-stakes world of selling multi-million-dollar properties in exclusive neighbourhoods.

Each episode keeps up with the savvy realtors, as they juggle multiple demands and keep their professional lives afloat trying to secure the next big deal, the release said.

"Million Dollar Listing" is globally licensed by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal International Studios, which is part of Universal Studio Group. PTI RB RB RB