Sony LIV to stream ‘13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught in Classrooms’ from Oct 1

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) Streaming service Sony LIV on Friday unveiled the trailer of its upcoming series "13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught in Classrooms", a story inspired by the life and philosophy of Mohit Tyagi, mathematics teacher and founder of the education start-up Competishun.

Set to premiere on October 1, the show traces the journey of Ritesh (Paresh Pahuja), a successful venture capitalist who chooses to step away from the boardroom to repay a lifelong debt to his mentor, MT Sir, played by Gagan Dev Riar of "Scam 2001" fame.

Years earlier, it was his teacher’s belief that transformed his path, and now Ritesh returns to help him build an ambitious ed-tech dream.

“This show is a simple and honest portrayal of the impact some mentors have on our lives.

"Ritesh, the character I play, is a brilliant student, but there comes a time when he realises that even he needs to be helped and that’s when Gagan Ji’s character MT Sir comes into his life. I truly believe that we all have that one mentor who has brought out the best in us and they need to be celebrated,” Pahuja said in a statement.

The series is produced by Abhishek Dhandharia under the banner About Films, with Sameer Mishra as creator and writer, and Nishil Sheth as director.

The ensemble cast also includes Girija Oak Godbole, Pradnya Motghare, Abhishek Ranjan, Keshav Mehta, Jai Kishan, Ashish Raghav, Ajay Chakraborty and Rajendra Bhatia.