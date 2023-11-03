Sony LIV unveils musical thriller series 'Chamak', set for December 7 release

Mumbai: Streaming service Sony LIV on Friday announced its new series "Chamak", a musical thriller that takes a deep dive into the underbelly of the Punjab music industry.

Advertisment

The show comes from creator-director Rohit Jugraj Chauhan, known for Punjabi films such as "Sardaarji" series and Diljit Dosanjh-Kriti Sanon-starrer "Arjun Patiala", and will start streaming on the platform from December 7, a press release said.

The story follows Kaala (Paramvir Singh Cheema), a young aspiring rapper who comes back to Punjab from Canada and unravels the death of Taara Singh - the legendary singer who was shot dead in the midst of a packed performance.

"What follows is non-stop action as Kaala steers his way through the underbelly of the Punjab music industry- through politics, business feuds, family history, and possible honour killings," the official plotline read.

Advertisment

The ensemble cast of "Chamak" also includes Manoj Pahwa, Gippy Garewal, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder (Vicky) Pal and Akasa Singh.

In a statement, Chauhan said the show started with the idea that no artist should be killed, whatever the reason might be.

"Music embodies art, and art, in turn, embodies love. Yet, the union of art and violence can lead to a cycle of bloodshed for generations to come. The series showcases the story of Kaala, an artist who is on a quest for truth.

Advertisment

"'Chamak' is not about the glamour; it is about the darkness that looms behind the stage lights. Personally, 'Chamak' was a spiritual and cathartic experience and we wish to deliver the same experience to our audience," the creator said.

Chamak will feature songs by singers Gippy Grewal, Mika Singh, Malkit Singh, MC Square, Afsana Khan, Asees Kaur, Sunidhi Chauhan, Kanwar Grewal, Shashwat Singh, and Harjot Kaur.

Chauhan has also produced the series along with Geetanjali Mehelwa Chauhan, and Sumeet Dubey.