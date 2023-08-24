Sony LIV unveils new Tamil series 'SOS - Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai'

Mumbai, Aug 24 (PTI) Streaming service Sony LIV on Thursday announced a new Tamil original show, titled "SOS - Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai".

Advertisment

Acclaimed filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, known for critically-acclaimed films "Maamannan" and "Karnan", will serve as the showrunner on the series.

Written and directed by Suriya Raj, "SOS - Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai" is described as a "roller-coaster ride of emotions, breaking barriers and journey of fiery passion", a press release stated.

The story follows the struggles of two generations of hip hop dance groups to build a dance studio in Sunnambu Kaalvai, Chennai.

Advertisment

"Exploring the most favourite genre of dance combined with heart wrenching drama, 'SOS' unravels an extraordinary narrative.

With hip-hop taking the centre stage in the hearts of youth, this show promises a dance revolution and the journey of passion, resilience, and self-discovery. I am thrilled to bring this unique inspiring tale to viewers," Selvaraj said in a statement.

"SOS - Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai" is produced by Tuhin Menon under the banner of Asiaville studios. PTI RB RDS RDS