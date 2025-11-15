Sony Pictures developing movie on Labubu

Los Angeles, Nov 15 (PTI) Sony Pictures has acquired the screen rights to the Chinese doll brand Labubu with a film reportedly being in works.

No producer or filmmaker is attached at this stage, as the deal was just signed this week, as per the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter. It is also unknown whether the potential movie would be live-action or animated.

Designed by Hong Kong-born, European-based artist Kasing Lung in 2015, Labubu is the name of the lead monster doll of the line, which counts leader Zimomo, companion Mokoko, and boyfriend Tycoco as characters among others.

The Labubu trend started in 2019 when Pop Mart began selling them as "blind box" collectibles. The trend exploded globally in April 2024 after K-pop idol Lisa of "Blackpink" fame was seen with a Labubu keychain, sparking a viral social media trend. Pop Mart’s profits reportedly soared by 350 percent earlier this year.

Hollywood has tasted success with bringing toys to the big screen with the animated "The Lego Movie" and the Margot Robbie-starrer live-action "Barbie". This week, Sony and Mattel Films announced they were developing a feature based on "View Master". PTI SMR SMR ATR ATR