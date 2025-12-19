Sony Pictures India to bring 'Wheel of Fortune' to India, Akshay Kumar to host the game show

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Sony Pictures Networks India on Friday announced that it is bringing the Emmy-winning game show "Wheel of Fortune" to India with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar attached as its host.

SPNI is also gearing up for one of the largest integrated media launches in the recent years to ensure "Wheel of Fortune" becomes an unmissable event, according to a release here.

Highgate Entertainment, LLC has licensed the format to Sony Pictures Networks India and Frames Production Company is producing the Indian edition for SPNI.

"'Wheel of Fortune' has been a beloved show for millions around the world, and I’m truly excited to bring its Indian edition to audiences here. Its multi-generational appeal and the thrill of puzzle-solving have made it a global favourite and I’m confident it will be immensely enjoyed by Indian audiences. With the combined reach of Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, Wheel of Fortune India will engage viewers across platforms like never before,” Akshay said in a statement.

Nachiket Pantvaidya, Business Head, Sony Entertainment Television, said Sony Entertainment Television has long pioneered the reality format space in India.

"With 'Wheel of Fortune', we’re adding another marquee global franchise to the portfolio, bringing high-energy entertainment to Indian homes. Anchored in our strategy across Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, the show promises to create a powerful brand-building and engagement platform, offering advertisers unparalleled reach and impact across television and digital," he added. PTI BK BK BK