SonyLIV sets 'Chamak: The Conclusion' for August 16 release

Mumbai: Musical thriller series "Chamak" will return on streaming service SonyLIV with its second part on August 16.

The show, which comes from creator-director Rohit Jugraj Chauhan, had landed on the streamer's platform with its first part in December 2023.

The second part, titled "Chamak: The Conclusion", will see Paramvir Singh Cheema's Kaala embarking on a powerful quest for vengeance, after becoming aware of the truth behind his father's demise, SonyLIV said in a press release.

"Determined to reclaim his late father's legacy, Kaala faces escalating tensions and an intensified clash that raises the stakes higher than ever before," the plotline read.

The first season of the show followed Kaala as a young aspiring rapper who comes back to Punjab from Canada and unravels the death of Taara Singh – the legendary singer who was shot dead in the midst of a packed performance.

"Chamak" also features Manoj Pahwa, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder (Vicky) Pal and Akasa Singh. Gippy Garewal makes a special appearance in the series.

The show is produced by Geetanjali Mehelwa Chauhan, Rohit Jugraj Chauhan and Sumeet Dubey.