SonyLIV sets November 3 premiere for 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Vol II'

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) The second volume of "Scam 2003: The Telgi Story" will start streaming on SonyLIV from November 3, the platform announced Wednesday.

Hansal Mehta serves as a showrunner on the series, which is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and stars Gagan Dev Riar in the title role of the infamous counterfeiter.

SonyLIV shared the premiere date and the trailer of the show's second part on its official X page.

"Sabki zubaan pe tha Telgi ka naam, par Telgi ki zubaan pe kiska? Find out on 3rd November! Scam 2003-The Telgi Story, all episodes, streaming on 3rd November, only on Sony LIV," the streamer said in the post.

According to the makers, the series captures the life of Telgi, a fruit seller born in Khanapur, Karnataka and "his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of India's most ingenious scams".

Based on Sanjay Singh's book "Ek Reporter Ki Diary", "Scam 2003: The Telgi Story" also stars Sana Amin Sheikh, Bhavana Balsaver, Bharat Jadhav, J D Chakravarthy, Bharat Dabholkar, Shashank Ketkar, Talat Aziz, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Vivek Mishra, Hitha Chandrashekhar, Ajay Jadhav, and Dinesh Lal Yadav.

It is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT.

The first season in the "Scam" series was the Pratik Gandhi-fronted "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story", which premiered in 2020. It was directed by Hansal Mehta.