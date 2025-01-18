Sooraj Barjatya's ' Bada Naam Karenge' to release on Sony LIV on February 7

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) "Bada Naam Karenge", the debut OTT series from filmmaker Sooraj R Barjatya's banner Rajshri Productions, will premiere on Sony LIV from February 7, the streamer announced on Saturday.

The show, which was officially announced last year, is directed by Palash Vasvani, who helmed "Gullak", and stars Ritik Ghanshani of "Dil Dosti Dilemma", fame and Ayesha Kaduskar, known for "Agneepath" and "Candy".

"Bada Naam Karenge" follows the story of Rishabh and Surbhi, a modern Gen Z couple navigating their dreams while embracing the warmth of traditional family values.

"'Bada Naam Karenge' is a labour of love that celebrates family, dreams, and respect for tradition in a modern world. It bridges generational gaps, proving that Gen Z can be both ambitious and deeply rooted in values," Barjatya said in a statement.

"Palash has brought this vision alive with an extraordinary mix of old-school charm and fresh energy," he added.

Vaswani said the show is an attempt to revive "pure, innocent romance" which is missing from modern-day entertainment.

"With that in mind, I've set out to revive this beloved genre and bring back the wholesome, family-friendly storytelling that we all grew up with. 'Bada Naam Karenge' is a show that's perfect for watching with loved ones of all ages – a truly family-oriented experience that's sure to delight and inspire.

"Stories like these remind us about the importance of relationships in today’s world. Bringing this vision to life with Rajshri Productions and the legendary Sooraj Sir is a great honour," the director said.

"Bada Naam Karenge" also stars Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Sadhika Sayal, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant, Omm Dubey and Bhavesh Babani.