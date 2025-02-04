Sooraj Pancholi suffers burns on film set, father Aditya Pancholi says actor undergoing treatment

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Sooraj Pancholi on Tuesday suffered burns while filming an action sequence on his upcoming movie and is undergoing treatment for the injury, his father and actor Aditya Pancholi said.

According to reports, Sooraj Pancholi sustained "major burns" during a stunt shoot for a movie titled "Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath" in Film City here.

Aditya Pancholi said he spoke to the producer who told him that the incident happened when they were doing "some patchwork on the film which involved the use of fire".

"It got a bit out of control. He (Sooraj Pancholi) was injured a bit, the treatment is on. Everything will be fine," Aditya Pancholi told PTI over phone from Surat.

"Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath" is directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanu Chauhan. The period drama also stars Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, reports stated.

Sooraj Pancholi made his acting debut in 2015 with "Hero" and went on to star in films such as "Satellite Shankar", and "Time to Dance". PTI SSG RDS RDS