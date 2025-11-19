Sophie Turner's thriller series 'Steal' to debut on Prime Video in Jan 2026

London, Nov 19 (PTI) Streaming service Prime Video has released first-look images from "Steal", a heist thriller series headlined by "Game of Thrones" alum Sophie Turner.

The show, which also stars Jacob Fortune-Lloyd and Archie Madekwe, will make its debut on the platform on January 21, 2026, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, Prime Video said in a statement.

"Steal" is described as a contemporary, high-octane thriller about the heist of the century and features Turner as Zara, an ordinary office worker who finds herself at the heart of it.

"A typical work day at a pension fund investment company, Lochmill Capital, is upended when a gang of violent thieves burst in and force Zara and her best mate Luke (Madekwe) to execute their demands. But who would steal billions of pounds of ordinary people’s pensions and why? "DCI Rhys (Fortune-Lloyd) is determined to find out, but as a recently relapsed gambling addict, Rhys must keep his own money problems at bay while dealing with the secret agendas and competing interests at the centre of this far-reaching crime," read the official logline.

The series comes from executive producers Greg Brenman and Rebecca De Souza, and producer Nuala O'Leary. Amazon MGM Studios is producing alongside Drama Republic.